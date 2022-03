HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (AP) – The people behind the year’s biggest films filled the Dolby Theatre Sunday for the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The celebrities, filmmakers and fashion all took center stage as Hollywood honored its own.

PHOTOS FROM THE OSCARS

Academy Award co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Diane Warren wears a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis arrive at the Oscars

Ariana DeBose accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in “West Side Story”

New Zealand director Jane Campion accepts the award for Best Director for “The Power of the Dog” (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Jill Scott (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(L-R) Maggie Baird, Claudia Sulewski, FINNEAS and Billie Eilish at the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta onstage during the 94th Oscars (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz and Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform at the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Writer and filmmaker Sian Heder accepts the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “CODA” during the 94th Oscars (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall during the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Actress Lupita Nyong’o and costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Costume designer Jenny Beavan accepts the award for Best Costume Design for “Cruella” (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Naomi Scott, Chloe Bailey and Lily James (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(L-R) Jared Bush, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino and Byron Howard accept the Animated Feature Film award for ‘Encanto’ (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Co-host Regina Hall (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(L-R) Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero and Mauro Castillo perform during the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sebastián Yatra performs at the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Becky G, Megan Thee Stallion and Luis Fonsi perform at the 94th Oscars (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Mila Kunis (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Josh Brolin (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Co-host Regina Hall, Simu Liu, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain greets Makeup and Hairstyling team member Linda Dowds, after winning the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith and Aunjanue Ellis (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh accept the Makeup and Hairstyling Award for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Dune” production designer Patrice Vermette and set designer Zsuzsanna Sipos accept the award for Best Production Design for “Dune”. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Anthony Hopkins and Judi Dench (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin Costner, Kenneth Branagh and Nicole Kidman (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose and Kirsten Dunst (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Chris Rock (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli announce the Best Picture award onstage during the 94th Oscars. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Coda” cast and crew accept the award for Best Picture. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” onstage during the 94th Oscars. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)