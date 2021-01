RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The State Fair of Virginia announced Tuesday that it will be returning in 2021. The event’s Facebook post said the fair will take place from Sept. 24 through Oct. 3.

The state fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it held a Fair Food Weekend last October where people could buy food and drink from dozens of vendors. Part of the proceeds went to the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Program.

To receive updates on the fair, click here.