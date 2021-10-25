Still need a costume? Local Halloween stores say ‘you gotta get it now’ as supply shortages cut options

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — The clock is ticking if you still need a Halloween costume this year. Costumes are flying off the shelves in the Richmond area — but local costume stores are still missing large portions of merchandise ordered.

“If you need Halloween, you gotta get it now,” said Richmond’s Spirit Halloween Zone Manager Ray Smith.

What you see is what you get at Spirit Halloween stores in central Virginia. He said there’s no merchandise hiding in the back, either, according to Smith. That’s thanks to high demand and limited supply.

“Early in the season it was really tough,” he said.

In August, when they usually get the biggest shipments, he said stores were “empty” in comparison to how they’d normally look that time of year.

A third of what stores expected at the time were severely delayed. The low supply even put a two-week delay on local Spirit stores opening this fall, according to Smith. Eventually, stores started to see more inventory coming in.

“We were able to get most of our merchandise over the last couple of weeks,” the manager said.

Smith said no more shipments are coming this season — and his stores are still missing about 10 percent of what was ordered.

Assembling the perfect Halloween outfit was not the easiest task for Ashley McCormick, a Spirit Halloween shopper on Monday.

“It’s been a little harder than normal. Trying to find certain pieces to certain costumes, having a little bit of trouble with that,” she said.

McCormick’s been costume hunting since the beginning of the month.

“It was even harder then because it seemed like they were still putting stuff out at the time,” she told 8News.

This Halloween weekend, she’s forced to get creative.

“I hink I’m gonna kind of wing it this year,” she said.

Smith said children’s costumes and Halloween decor have been especially popular this year. Some costumes, like Beetlejuice, sold out in August.

8News saw several adult and child costume options still available on Monday, but they’re expected to go fast as time is running out.

“It’s our Christmas. It’s our Superbowl,” the manager said.

Spirit Halloween stores are open until 11 p.m. until Halloween.