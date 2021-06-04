Summer concert series like Friday Cheers ‘a chance to get out and be alive’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Friday Cheers’ was back for another night of music. Hundreds gathered out on Browns Island in downtown Richmond Friday night, marking the 2021 season being halfway through.

Live music is finally back and people are definitely taking advantage of it. The entire season of Friday Cheers is sold out, showing people are hungry to get back out there. “It’s a beautiful night. It’s a chance to get out and be alive,” said one concert-goer.

All of Virginia’s COVID-19 government mandates regarding masks and capacity limits are now gone. “We’re really excited that it’s ending and we’re able to kind of return to normalcy,” said Steve Vorlop.





On Friday, many weren’t shy to celebrate being together. In May, the city’s longest running summer concert series made a comeback after a canceled 2020 season.

“We’ve been coming to Friday Cheers for the past six or seven years off and on and we’re just really excited that it’s happening again,” Vorlop said.

On Friday night, the series’ fourth show, No BS Brass Band and Parahna Rama took the stage.

It was a significant moment for Vorlop’s family. “My wife and I’s first date was at No BS Brass Band 10 years ago so it really felt fitting to kind of make this a comeback,” he said.

We’re also starting to see more outdoor concerts announced just in time for the summer. Hermitage Richmond, for example, will have outdoor jazz next weekend.

