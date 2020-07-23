Surprise! Taylor Swift to drop new album at midnight Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift will drop her eighth studio album, “Folklore,” at midnight Friday.

The pop star made the announcement Thursday morning on her social media pages, listing the names of all 16 tracks on the surprise album.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” the 30-year-old singer/songwriter posted on Twitter.

Swift says she wrote the album while in isolation over the past few months.

“My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” Swift wrote.

Swift said she will also premiere a music video for her song, “Cardigan.”

Swift released her seventh studio album, “Lover,” less than a year ago.