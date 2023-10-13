GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of Taylor Swift fans, also known as Swifties, are taking over the Goochland Drive-In Theater for the opening weekend of her record-breaking concert movie.

Fans of all ages showed up to the theater three hours before showtime to get a good spot and many traded friendship bracelets ahead of the screening of the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie. Alli Duncan, Sophia Cataldo and Adley Proffict watched the movie together on Friday night.

“She’s just herself. She doesn’t depend herself on anyone else,” Duncan said about Taylor Swift.

Kate Sommers said the Eras Tour movie is her first chance to see the concert.

“I wasn’t able to go to the concert. Just concert tickets sold out so quickly and they’re so expensive, so this was a great affordable way to come out,” she said.

Fans said they were excited to relive the concert by dressing up in “Style” and singing along to Swift’s music. Lexi Henshaw, Laney Henshaw, Cohen Lesser came together on Friday night.

“I’m so excited, very excited,” they said.

Their moms drew Taylor’s favorite numbers on their hands in preparation for the movie.

“I’m just so excited. I love Taylor Swift,” Lesser said.

Lexi and Laney Henshaw were looking forward to their favorite songs, “Blank Space” and “Reputation.”

“One of the things I love about Taylor Swift is that she’s true to herself and very vibrant and her personality and through her music,” Sommers said. “When it comes to the Swift vibe, it’s just the people around. It’s the community, it’s the music.”

If you’re still hoping to score a ticket, the Goochland Drive-In Theater only has a more few shows at the end of October where tickets are still available. AMC and Regal locations have showings as well. To find out how to get tickets to a show at the Goochland Drive-In Theater, click here.