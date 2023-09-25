KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The plot thickens on a love story football fans all over the country have been talking about.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ week three game against the Bears. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news just before kickoff.

To make things even more interesting, Swift was shown on the broadcast in a suite with Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mom.

Rumors have been flying around the Kelce/Swift situation. Travis Kelce said on the Pat McAfee show earlier this week that since he saw her ‘rock Arrowhead’ with her summer concert, the superstar singer should come see him rock Arrowhead.

Kelce and the Chiefs are hoping to get in a win with Swift in attendance to improve to 2-1.