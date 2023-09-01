Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A concert film has been announced for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” and it will be showing at the Goochland Drive-In Theater on seven nights in October.

According to a release from the theater, tickets are currently on sale as of Thursday, Aug. 31 and are selling fast. Admission for adults costs $19.89 and admission for kids between the ages of 4 and 10 costs $13.13.

The showings are Friday, Oct. 13; Saturday, Oct. 14; Sunday, Oct. 15; Thursday, Oct. 19; Friday, Oct. 20; Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

The theater recommends guests show up to the theater at least an hour ahead of showtime, the gates will close 20 minutes ahead of showtime. Any food or drinks are prohibited inside the theater.

Tickets to each showing can be found on the Goochland Drive-In Theater’s website.