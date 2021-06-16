The Byrd Theatre now serving beer and wine

The Byrd Theatre is expanding their movie party guest limit from 30 to 50 people. (Photo: Bill Dickenson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can now cheers the Byrd Theatre’s increasing the film screenings with a glass of beer or wine from concessions!

This news comes as the Bryd reopens its concessions stand. They had been unavailable last year due to mask-wearing policies, but now that restrictions are being lifted, guests can once again snack during movies.

The theater added its new beer and wine selection will “pair well” with popcorn.

“The team has really done a great job of picking the selected list of wines and beers, and ensuring we have safety protocols in place for concessions sales and ABC,” said Stacy Shaw, Executive Director of the Byrd Theatre. “They have also been working hard to curate repertory films this summer we think people will want to come see. So many great classics!”

In addition, the theater announced it will have at least one classic movie a week, a space-themed film Mondays throughout the summer and kids films every Wednesday at 10 a.m. from June 23 to Aug. 30.

You can buy tickets and find more information online here.