RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Byrd Theatre in Richmond’s Carytown is loosening its COVID-19 restrictions.

Masks will no longer be required for entry but are still recommended, and seating will also not be limited. The theatre said for those who still wish to social distance, there should be plenty of space in the auditorium to do so.

You can check out all of the upcoming and currently playing films at the Byrd online.