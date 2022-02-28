NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen-time Grammy winners The Chicks are heading back on tour, their first major outing since 2017 and first shows since releasing their fifth studio album “Gaslighter.”

The multi-platinum female trio behind hits like “Wide Open Spaces” announced on Monday that The Chicks Tour will hit 27 North American cities starting in June and running through August.

“While we were recording the ‘Gaslighter’ album, I was constantly picturing performing all of those songs on tour,” said Martie Maguire, who together with her sister Emily Strayer and Natalie Maines make up The Chicks, in a statement to the AP. “The ultimate payoff is always the live show for us.”

The Chicks released “Gaslighter”in 2020, their first studio album in 14 years, but the pandemic derailed plans for a tour. This summer tour will start in St. Louis on June 14, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, two nights in Los Angeles and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.

“What I have missed the most about touring is the first couple minutes of every show,” said Strayer. “The house lights going dark, the roar of the crowd and the opening song pumping through the PA. I think we’ve all missed being connected through live music!”

Tour openers include Grammy winner singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and indie rocker Jenny Lewis.

“Most of our fans know that we are die hard Patty fans,” said Maines in a statement. “The three of us saw her at The Ryman back in 1998 and we haven’t left her alone since! She opened for us on our first headlining tour in 2000, and we have covered more of her songs than anybody else.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Online: https://thechicks.com