The Drew Barrymore Show launches on Monday with a star-studded guest list

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get ready Channel 8 viewers! The Drew Barrymore Show is coming to you on Monday. The iconic actress’s new hour long show will replace Mel Robbins at 3 p.m. on weekdays.

The show will kick off with a star-studded group of guests including Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Adam Sandler. Liu and Diaz will join Barrymore for a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion nearly 20 years after the blockbuster film premiered. Barrymore will also reunite with former castmate and longtime friend Adam Sandler.

That is just the beginning, Barrymore’s show will continue to bring exciting guest everyday this week including Reese Witherspoon, Billy Porter, Gabrielle Union and Tyra Banks.

In addition to the talk show, there will be a docuseries where Drew takes viewers behind the scenes and shares an honest, raw and emotional look at the making of a daytime show. The Making of the Drew Barrymore Show launched on Sept. 8.

