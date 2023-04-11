VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Get ready to rock this fall — The Foo Fighters will be performing in Virginia Beach this September.

The concert is on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster now.

The Foo Fighters were founded by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and have been performing around the world for the last 30 years. They are best known for songs like “Everlong,” “The Pretender” and “Best of You.”

The Virginia Beach performance will be opened by Ohio-based alt-rock band The Breeders.

The Foo Fighters has plenty of passionate fans in the commonwealth. In 2014, the band performed in Richmond at a crowd-funded concert at the National. Fans funded over $70,000 to bring the band back for their first performance in the city since 1998. The performance was such a success that Sept. 17. as “Foo Fighters Day RVA.”