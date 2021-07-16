The Great 8: Popup Market at the Diamond, Welcome Back to Outdoors and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is in full swing and so is Richmond’s event season. From live music to nature walks there’s something for everyone in the Richmond area to do. Here are 8News’ top picks this weekend:

FRIDAY, JULY 16: WHO’S AWAKE? A FAMILY NIGHT HIKE

Learn more about the nocturnal creatures that call Maymont home at this interactive lecture and hike of the park. Guests will get to meet owls frogs and many other nighttime critters.

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Robins Nature Center on 2201 Shields Lake Drive. Tickets are $16 to $25 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY, JULY 17: ADULT FUN FIELD DAY

Relive your school days at this field day event featuring activities like tug of war, obstacle courses and more. Teams will compete against each other for points and anyone who attends without a team will be put on one.

The field day is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roslyn on 8727 River Road. Tickets are $30-$100 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY, JULY 17: POPUP MARKET AT THE DIAMOND

Start your Saturday off right with this weekly market. Artisans and vendors from around the area will be selling everything from handmade jewelry to CBD products. There will also be food trucks, beer and wine to enjoy while you shop.

The market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Diamond on 3001 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Free.

SATURDAY, JULY 17: DOLLS ON STAGE DRAG BRUNCH

Enjoy Capital Ale House’s full brunch menu while watching some of the area’s top Queens strut their stuff.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon at Capital Ale House on 623 E Main Street. Tables are $40 to $80. You can purchase tickets and find more information online here.

SATURDAY JULY 17: WELCOME BACK TO OUTDOORS

This outdoor concert is celebrating “Getting Back to Normal” with live musical performances by area musicians and DJs. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs, but no coolers will be allowed. However, there will be food vendors on site.

This is from 4 to 10 p.m. on Brown’s Island at 5th & Tredegar Street. Tickets are $35 to $70 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY JULY 17: WALSHY FIRE OF MAJOR LAZER AT KABANA ROOFTOP

Ready to dance? Caribe FYAH and LX Group are hosting Walshy Fire of Major Lazer at Kabana Rooftop for a Riddim day party. Local Richmond DJ ADRI will be opening the party with a set.

The event is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tickets and VIP sections are available. Click here for tickets.

SUNDAY, JULY 18: RICHMOND REPTILE EXPO

This event will not only feature snakes, turtles and other reptiles but feeders and supplies to take care of your scaley friend.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond International Raceway in the Colonial Building on 602 E. Laburnum Venue. Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children 6-11 years old and free for kids under 5.

SUNDAY, JULY 18: DINOSAUR SCULPTING

Using fossils as references, children can sculpt what they think various ancient animals may have looked like.

This workshop is at 1 and 2 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia. This activity is free with admission but requires pre-registration. You can learn more online here.