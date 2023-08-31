RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Kelly Clarkson Show is moving to ABC.

The daily talk show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and big surprises, featuring three-time Grammy®-Award winning singer/songwriter, mom and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. It moves to ABC8’s weekday 3 p.m. timeslot this Monday, Sept. 4.

The “Because of You” star is one of the most popular artists of this era, with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. The Kelly Clarkson Show will feature the biggest newsmakers and names in music, film, and television; emerging talent and people who are beacons of hope in their communities, as well as live performances, games and more — all taped in front of a live studio audience.

The show will replace the Dr. Phil Show, which is ending after the 2023 season.