The Latest: Judge orders R&B singer R. Kelly held in jail

FILE – In this June 26, 2019, file photo, R&B singer R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building for an arraignment on sex-related felonies in Chicago. Kelly, who was arrested in Chicago on July 11, 2019 on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts including sex crimes and obstruction of justice, was ordered held without bond on Tuesday, July 16. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the charges against singer R. Kelly (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A federal judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex crime charges.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling Tuesday after Kelly was arrested last week and charged in Chicago and New York with sex crimes including having sex with minors and trying to cover it up.

Kelly, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, did not speak except to say “yes sir” when the judge asked if he understood the charges. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, submitted a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors argued that Kelly would be an extreme risk if released, especially to minors, and that he might flee.

___

11:30 p.m. Monday

R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom on charges that he recruited girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covered up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims and witnesses.

Federal judges were supposed to meet Monday in Chicago to figure out how to proceed in the case that involves separate indictments out of Chicago and New York but that will be discussed Tuesday before Kelly is arraigned.

After that, a judge is expected to rule on whether Kelly can be released on bond in the Chicago indictment before facing the New York charges. Prosecutors want Kelly to remain in federal custody, where he’s been since his arrest Thursday, because they say he’s dangerous and a flight risk.