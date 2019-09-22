The Latest: Waller-Bridge upsets Louis-Dreyfus with Emmy win

Sterling K. Brown arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 71st annual Emmy Awards, being presented at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The Emmy Award for best actress in a comedy series goes to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for “Fleabag,” her second Emmy of the night.

With the win for her Amazon show, Waller-Bridge scored a major upset against Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who would have become the most decorated performer in Emmy history with another win for “Veep.” Louis-Dreyfus has won eight acting Emmys.

“No, oh my God, no!” Waller-Bridge shouted when she took the stage.

She won earlier in the evening for her writing on “Fleabag.”

___

5:35 p.m.

The Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series has gone to Bill Hader of “Barry” for the second straight year.

Hader took home the Emmy for the HBO comedy about a hit man-turned-actor at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

It’s the third Emmy overall for the 41-year-old former “Saturday Night Live” star.

___

5:20 p.m.

The Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series goes to Alex Borstein for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for the second straight year.

Borstein took home the trophy Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the first two Emmys of the night. Tony Shalhoub earlier won best supporting actor in a comedy for his role on the show.

___

5:10 p.m.

The first Emmy Award of the night has gone to Tony Shalhoub for best supporting actor in a comedy.

Shalhoub took his fourth Emmy on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater for his role on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

He won three previous Emmys for lead actor in a comedy series for “Monk.”

He beat out competitors that included Henry Winkler from “Barry” and Tony Hale from “Veep.”

___

5 p.m.

Homer Simpson was about to host the Emmys, until a piano got in the way.

On the 30th anniversary of “The Simpsons,” he took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to open the host-less Emmys telecast on Sunday, and as he called it an honor he was smashed by an animated grand piano.

Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” then took over, staging a search for the right person to deliver present a montage on the power of television.

He found Bryan Cranston, who did the honors.

___

4:50 p.m.

Billy Porter didn’t disappoint on the Emmys carpet from his head to his feet.

The 50-year-old star of “Pose” wore a striped silver crystal suit by Michael Kors Couture, topped by a dramatic black hat with a huge swoop by Stephen Jones Millinery.

His platform shoes helped him “be a little taller.”

Porter says his fashion aesthetic boils down to “always be playful, always have fun and always make a statement. It’s fashion as activism.”

Porter could make Emmy history as the first openly gay man to win best actor in a drama series.

Porter says he’s “so grateful that I’ve lived long enough to see a day that looks like this.

— Beth Harris, @bethharrisap and Michael Cindoni Lennox, @cidonilennox

___

4:30 p.m.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen win the Emmys early bird award.

They were in their seats an hour before show time Sunday afternoon, just sitting and chatting and browsing the program, while most celebrities were waiting until the very last minute to take their seats in the Microsoft Theater.

Danson is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in NBC’s afterlife show “The Good Place.”

“This is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia had the crowd buzzing minutes later as he made his entrance. Flanked by two dates — his parents — Ventimiglia paused and said “wait a minute” as he took his phone out of his pocket, posed and instructed them to turn around for a selfie with the grand Emmys stage as the backdrop.

Ventimiglia is up for lead actor in a drama series.

— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter)

___

4 p.m.

The carpet outside may be bustling and sweltering, but it’s calm and cool inside the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles with just over an hour to go until the Emmy Awards begin.

A few attendees are taking their seats Sunday afternoon as members of the production crew polish and sweep the big stage to get it ready for the cameras.

Others are taking their time in the lobby, some hoping to catch a glimpse of a few stars, others just stocking up on sustenance for the big show. Concession options include champagne, beer, popcorn, pretzels and candy bars and gummy bears.

The show starts and the telecast begins on Fox at 5 p.m.

— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter)

___

3:45 p.m.

“Veep” has come to an end, but the Emmys represent one last bash for the cast led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Her co-star Sam Richardson says the actors and crew would normally be going back to work on a new season by now, but the show has already filmed its finale.

He says the Emmys offer a chance for the cast to see each other and “be a family again for at least one more night.”

Unlike some other shows ending their runs whose finales fans have grumbled about, Richardson believes “Veep” ”really stuck the landing at the end.”

It’s nominated for comedy series and Louis-Dreyfus is again vying for lead comedy actress, a category she has dominated over the years.

Richardson brightened at the suggestion of a possible “Veep” movie.

He laughed and said, “Let’s all work together to make that happen.”

— Beth Harris, @bethharrisap, Michael Cidoni Lennox, @CindoniLennox

___

3:28 p.m.

The Emmys purple carpet lit up early Sunday with the child stars from “This is Us,” including Eris Baker in striking gray and a stunning head piece to match.

The 14-year-old who plays teen Tess Pearson walked in Tadashi Shoji, while her screen little sister Annie, played by 10-year-old Faithe Herman, walked in a very grown-up yellow gown.

Eris called the inspiration for her look a “futuristic princess,” and that’s how it made her feel.

Lonnie Chavis, 11, the kid Randall on the NBC hit, opted for red lapels on his tuxedo. Papa Jack Pearson, otherwise known as Milo Ventimiglia, walked in a taupe jacket.

Others in the cast also slayed as the fashion march got under way. They include Chris Sullivan, who walked on the carpet in plaid.

— Leanne Italie

___

2:15 p.m.

It’s 92 degrees on the purple carpet leading into the Emmys.

Large fans are whirring overhead along the carpet and host network Fox has added water elements to the scene, perhaps instilling a sense of coolness even while the last day of summer is unbearably hot in Los Angeles.

Early arrivals included Jenny McCarthy and drama actor nominees Sterling K. Brown and Bob Odenkirk. Also early were Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, who is hosting Fox’s Emmy pre-show.

“Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez arrived with an additional accessory, a sling for his recently injured arm.

— Beth Harris (@bethharrisap on Twitter)

___

10 a.m.

Records could be broken at the 2019 Emmy Awards by “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The HBO fantasy saga already has the most awards for a show in one season, 12, and it’s competing Sunday in seven categories.

If Louis-Dreyfus wins top comedy actress honors for “Veep,” she’ll have a total of nine Emmys, the most ever for a performer.

Other contenders to keep an eye on include Sandra Oh of “Killing Eve” and Billy Porter of “Pose,” both vying for top drama series acting awards.

Oh could become the actress of Asian descent to win in the category, and Porter could be the first openly gay actor to nab a trophy.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards airs at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday on Fox.