The National to open box office on Fridays

The National announced Monday that it would begin opening its box office on Fridays, starting July 9. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting July 9, historic Richmond concert venue The National will open its box office every Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The announcement came in the form of a Facebook post on Monday.

Built in 1923, The National has a capacity of approximately 1,500 people. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.

“We wanted to have the box office open a few weeks prior to our first event, as it also serves as the box office for Virginia Credit Union LIVE!,” said Alison Burdick, Bowery Presents Marketing Manager. “We’re excited that concerts are coming back to Richmond and we are looking forward to hosting fans again starting at the end of the month.”

The National’s first even is set for Thursday, July 22 with Japanese Breakfast. Virginia Credit Union LIVE! has its first event scheduled for Saturday, July 24 with Whiskey Myers.

“We’ll re-open regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) soon,” Burdick said.