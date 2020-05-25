Breaking News
Three Sheets To The Wind to play drive-in concert at City Stadium in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus pandemic has put concerts and music festivals on hold for the time being, but an effort to bring people together through live music in RVA has endured.

The Broadberry Entertainment Group has organized a drive-in concert for June 13 at the City Stadium parking lot with Three Sheets To The Wind, a popular local yacht rock group, as performers.

Tickets, which go on sale Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at noon, will be sold per vehicle. There will be a limit of four people, including children, in a vehicle and those attending must remain inside their vehicle except to use the bathroom.

City Stadium is located at 3201 Maplewood Avenue, Richmond, Va., and tickets, along with further health guidelines that must be followed, can be found here.

