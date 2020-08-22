Tickets available for the Richmond International Film Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond International Film Festival announced that tickets are now available for this year’s hybrid event. The festival will take place from Sept. 8-13 in-person and online.
There will be socially distanced screenings, live music and events but there will also be a full virtual festival option.
The 80 virtual event options will include livestream Q&As and music performances. There will be live events at the Byrd Theatre and the Flying Squirrels Stadium. Another viewing option will be to stream events on your TV using a Roku or Apple TV with the Eventive Watch.
You can visit the festival website here to purchase tickets.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NASA: Asteroid to pass close to Earth near Election Day
- ‘Senseless shooting’ caught on doorbell camera in Hopewell
- TS Marco and TS Laura headed for the Louisiana
- StormTracker 8: Extra clouds and some fog tonight
- Cloths and shoes are given a second life after Souls4Souls drive