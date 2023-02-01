RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get your credit cards ready, tickets for the Richmond showing of the musical Hamilton will soon be on sale.

The musical will be shown at the Altria Theater, on North Laurel Street in the middle of Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus. Tickets will be made available for 16 performances from Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 23.

Hamilton tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

Hamilton (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Tickets can be bought at the box office or online. Ticket prices will range from $49 to $169, plus fees. A select number of premium seats will be made available for $179 each, plus fees.