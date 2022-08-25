RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets for “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” a Broadway production of the 1990 award-winning film of the same name starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, will go on sale at the Altria Theater on Friday, Aug. 26.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and produced by Paula Wagner, the show will feature an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Wallace.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will show at the Altria Theater in Richmond from Nov. 22 through Nov. 27. Those interested in buying tickets during the presale period can get more information on Broad In Richmond’s website. Anyone with questions can email info@asmrichmond.com.

Watch a promotional clip from the show’s producers here.