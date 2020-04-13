Today’s episode of General Hospital will air early Tuesday morning

Fans of the daytime soap opera ‘General Hospital’ can watch a replay of today’s preempted episode early Tuesday morning, so set your DVR.

Governor Ralph Northam’s daily conference preempted Monday’s episode.

Today’s scheduled show will now air at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Can’t wait to see how the latest drama unfolds in Port Charles? New episodes stream daily on ABC.com and Hulu.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has shut down production for most television shows and movies, the network announced four original episodes will air Monday-Thursday and a repeat episode will air on Fridays.