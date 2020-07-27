Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson become official Greek citizens

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday, March 11. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) – Tom Hanks is not just an American treasure anymore.

The actor and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, are now officially Greek citizens.

Greece’s prime minister posted a picture on social media showing Hanks and Wilson with their new passports.

Last year, the Hollywood power couple and their children were named honorary citizens of Greece.

This came after Hanks helped raise awareness about the fatal fires that destroyed areas close to Athens in 2018.

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020

More than 100,000 died in the flames.

Wilson is part Greek and hanks converted to Greek Orthodox.

They own property on the Antiparos Island and often spend vacations in Greece.