Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied boy named ‘Corona’

Tom Hanks has gifted a bullied Australian boy a unique gift — a typewriter.

While the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, were quarantined with coronavirus in Australia, an 8-year-old wrote a letter to the couple. The boy told the Hollywood couple he was being bullied because of his name — “Corona.”

Hanks decided to give Corona the typewriter he has brought to him to Australia, which happened to be made by the brand Corona.

Hanks told the 8-year-old to ask an adult how the typewriter works — and to write him back using it.

He signed the letter with a quote from his “Toy Story” franchise, “You’ve got a friend in me.”

