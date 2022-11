RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to special programming taking place tonight, the episode of Jeopardy! scheduled to air Wednesday, Nov. 9 will be delayed.

The pre-show for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. As a result, tonight’s episode of Jeopardy! will air at 2:05 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will be broadcasted live from Nashville, Tenn., from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on ABC after the 30-minute pre-show.