Top 3 contestants in ‘Jeopardy!’ history to compete for GOAT status

The issue with those debates on who is “The Greatest of All Time,” whether it be in sports, music or any other field people argue about, is that they never seem to get settled.

Hoping to end the GOAT discussion (or spark one) the people behind “Jeopardy!” announced a special event on Monday that will have the top three contestants in the show’s history go against each other in 2020.

The contestants vying for the GOAT status are Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Jennings has records for most consecutive games won, 74, and highest winnings for regular-season play, more than $2.5 million.

Holzhauer, who grabbed the nation’s attention with his style of play and winnings, has the record for single-game winnings and is second in consecutive games won.

Rutter has the most all-time winnings, including tournaments, at more than $4.6 million.

The epic primetime tournament titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” will air Jan. 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

