Trick-or-treat: Halloween plans where you live

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Happy haunts are changing this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned many traditional Halloween activities aren’t safe this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the holiday. Many localities are moving forward with their plans, making adjustments in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Here’s where you can safely get your trick-or-treat on around the area:

Amelia

What? Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat!

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat! When? October 24, 3-6 p.m.

October 24, 3-6 p.m. Where? 15400 Patrick Henry Highway

15400 Patrick Henry Highway Other information? Local Amelia businesses are providing treats to trick-or-treaters in a drive-thru event organized by Radke Insurance. The entrance and exit will be marked.

Ashland

What? Socially-distant trick-or-treating

Socially-distant trick-or-treating When? October 31, 5-7 p.m.

October 31, 5-7 p.m. Where? Town of Ashland

Town of Ashland Other information? The Downtown Ashland Association is creating a map of homes that can welcome trick-or-treaters while maintaining social distancing. Neighbors who sign up will be given a yard sign to let families know which houses are open for business, giving out only commercially pre-packaged candy.

Chester

What? Witching Hour Jr.

Witching Hour Jr. When? October 31, 1-3 p.m.

October 31, 1-3 p.m. Where? 251 Henricus Park Road

251 Henricus Park Road Other information? Children can interact with Colonial interpreters and staff at Henricus Historical Park as they trick-or-treat in the recreated Native America village and English settlement, listen to a spook-tacular read-aloud story, and decorate their own miniature pumpkin. The festivities wrap with a children’s costume parade around the fort. Advance registration is required with limited space to allow for social distancing.

Chesterfield

What? Trunk or Treat Free Family Event

Trunk or Treat Free Family Event When? October 31, 2-5 p.m.

October 31, 2-5 p.m. Where? Southside Church, 6851 Courthouse Road

Southside Church, 6851 Courthouse Road Other information? The Southside Church is hosting a COVID-safe afternoon of trick-or-treating for children. Registration is required for a half-hour time slot to enter. Trunks will be spaced out to allow room for trick-or-treating. Organizers say those who do not pass COVID screening at the event will still received a bag of candy for each child in the group, but will not be allowed to enter.

Colonial Heights

What? Contact-less Trunk or Treat at Boulevard Flower Gardens

Contact-less Trunk or Treat at Boulevard Flower Gardens When? October 23, 5-6:30 p.m.

October 23, 5-6:30 p.m. Where? Boulevard Flower Gardens, 2120 Ruffin Mill Road

Boulevard Flower Gardens, 2120 Ruffin Mill Road Other information? There will be more than 20 cars spaced eight feet apart, allowing trick-or-treaters to walk alongside the decorate trunks in a socially-distanced, Halloween-like parade. In this free event, treaters will collect a candy tote and small pumpkin at the end of the parade, provided by a masked and gloved Boulevard Flower Gardens employee. The event is open for children age 12 and younger.

Henrico

What? Halloween Trunk-or-Treat When? October 31, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Where? Tarrant’s West, 11129 Three Chopt Road Other information? Tarrant’s West is hosting a trunk-or-treat Halloween celebration, free for all ages to attend. Registration is required. Happy hour will be extended out into the parking lot, while the restaurant offers curbside pizzas. Gloves will be provided and six feet of social distance must be maintained between each car.

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat What? Halloween Fun Walk When? October 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where? Tuckahoe Family YMCA, 9211 Patterson Avenue Other information? Members of the Tuckahoe Family YMCA are invited to dress up and bring their family to enjoy the Halloween Fun Walk outside in Camp Tuckahoe Forest. Attendees will follow a guided path with stations where you can play socially-distanced games and earn candy. Five families will be allowed along the path per 15-minute time slot.

Halloween Fun Walk

Hopewell

What? Haunted Hopewell Decorating Contest

Haunted Hopewell Decorating Contest When? October 15-31, 5-8 p.m.

October 15-31, 5-8 p.m. Where? City of Hopewell

City of Hopewell Other information? Hopewell Recreation and Parks is hosting a decorating contest, creating a map of Hopewell’s creepiest homes that will be shared publicly for self-guided driving tours. Entries should be submitted by October 14, and the map will be published the following day. Those who take the tour will have the opportunity to vote for a variety of categories.

Glen Allen

What? Jeepin Creepin Trunk or Treat

Jeepin Creepin Trunk or Treat When? October 24, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

October 24, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Where? Virginia Center Commons, 10101 Brook Road

Virginia Center Commons, 10101 Brook Road Other information? Off Road Militia and River City Wranglers are hosting Halloween fun at the Virginia Center Commons. All makes and models of Jeeps and 4×4 vehicles are welcome to show off their ride, while children collect candy. There will be a car show for those participating.

Goochland

What? Annual Trunk or Treat When? October 30, 3:30 p.m. Where? 74 Plaza Drive Other information? Bundle of Joy is hosting trick-or-treating with masks and social distancing requirements in place. RSVP to Nikki and Christina at 804-784-3581.

Annual Trunk or Treat What? Candy, Costumes, & Cops When? October 31, 3-5 p.m. Where? Goochland Sheriff’s Office, Courthouse Circle, 2938 River Road West Other information? The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-through Halloween celebration, complete with candy, costumes, and local deputies. All children 12 and under will receive a free bag of candy.

Candy, Costumes, & Cops

Midlothian

What? Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat When? October 31, 3:30-6 p.m. Where? Independence Golf Club, 600 Founders Bridge Boulevard Other information? Independence Golf Club is hosting a socially-distanced drive-thru Halloween event, allowing trick-or-treaters to collect candy with their families without leaving the car. Tickets are available online, and they include admission to the event, as well as a family-style meal. Food can be picked up at the Tavern Take-Out Shack at the end of the event.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat What? Trunk-or-Treat When? Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m. Where? Bon Air Baptist Church, 2440 Hancroft Drive Other information? Bon Air Baptist Church is hosting a trunk-or-treat event at its James River Campus. Attendees can volunteer to decorate their trunk, or just come pick up a treat with some little ones. Candy will be packaged carefully to minimize contact, and social distancing must be maintained.

Trunk-or-Treat

Moseley

What? Halloween Candy Hunt and Open House

Halloween Candy Hunt and Open House When? October 31, 12-3 p.m.

October 31, 12-3 p.m. Where? Hidden Hills Stables, 16120 Genito Road

Hidden Hills Stables, 16120 Genito Road Other information? Children’s horseback riding program Hidden Hills is hosting an open house and Halloween candy hunt, after recently moving to the Richmond area from Northern Virginia. Stop by to learn about the riding programs and have children participate in the outdoor, self-guided candy hunt. Ponies will be in the barn for petting and brushing. Costumes are encouraged.

Petersburg

What? Trunk-or-Treat

Trunk-or-Treat When? October 31, 3-5 p.m.

October 31, 3-5 p.m. Where? St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 110 N Union Street

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 110 N Union Street Other information? Cars will be decorated festively in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Costumes are encouraged as trick-or-treaters collect candy via safe distribution. All candy is individually wrapped and will be handed out by participants wearing gloves.

Richmond

What? Trunk or Treat Halloween Party When? October 31, 6-8 p.m. Where? Hobson Lodge No. 23 F and A, 801 Robinview Drive Other information? Hobson Lodge is hosting its annual kids party on Halloween night, featuring music by DJ KING DRE. Tickets are free for those who want a bag of candy, and $20 to register your trunk. Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume and Best Trunk.

Trunk or Treat Halloween Party What? Michael & Son RVA Trick-Or-Treat When? October 31, 3-5 p.m. Where? Michael & Son Services Richmond, 1407 Cummings Drive Other information? This is a contactless drive up trick or treat event. They will have 500 buckets full of candy for families in the RVA area.

Michael & Son RVA Trick-Or-Treat What? Haunted Car Wash When? October 23-24 & October 30-31, 6-10 p.m. Where? Tommy’s Express Car Wash, 7048 Forest Hill Avenue Other information? Tommy’s Express Car Wash is hosting a COVID-safe Halloween experience. For $16 per car, attendees can enjoy a unique haunted experience, safe outdoor fun, candy for every car, and a top-quality wash. The even is free for members.

Haunted Car Wash

