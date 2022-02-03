Two Virginia students to be in Jeopardy! National College Championship

The producers of “Jeopardy!” have apologized for using an “outdated and insensitive term” to describe a medical condition after a number of viewers voiced their complaints about a clue included on Monday’s episode.(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WRIC) — A student at The College of William and Mary and one at the University of Virginia will be taking part in the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Lucy Greenman, a senior majoring in health analytics at William and Mary and Megan Sullivan, a junior majoring in classics at UVA, are the two students who will be representing Virginia on Jeopardy! in this year’s National College Championship.

36 students from 36 schools will be competing in the tournament. The first episode of the tournament will air on ABC on Feb. 8. The episode with Greenman’s first round appearance will air Tuesday, Feb. 15 and the episode with Sullivan’s first round appearance will air Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The first place winner of the tournament will win $250,000 and the runner-up will win $100,000. The third-place winner will win $50,000 and the fourth-place winner will win $35,000.

The eight players who are eliminated during the semi-final round will each win $20,000 and the 24 players who are eliminated in the quarter-final round will win $10,000.