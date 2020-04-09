BATON ROUGE, La. — New Orleans native Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills for all shoppers during the designated “senior hour” at multiple Kroger supermarket stores in Louisiana and Georgia on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
Felix Turner, the Atlanta spokesman for Kroger, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Perry paid for groceries at 44 stores in Atlanta and 29 in his hometown of New Orleans.
“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Turner told the newspaper. “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic.”
The shoppers were handed slips of paper with the words “Random Act of Kindness” as they entered the store and were later told at check-out their groceries were paid for.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Tyler Perry pays for groceries during ‘senior hour’ at Kroger stores in Georgia, New Orleans
- Costco to give health care workers, first responders priority access to stores during coronavirus crisis
- Congress breaks tradition during pandemic; House members can submit bills electronically
- In Depth: See what Congress is doing to keep people employed
- CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates