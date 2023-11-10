RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After winning two days of Jeopardy! in 2022, Henry Rozycki, vice-chair of research and a neonatologist with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, didn’t ever expect to return to the beloved American game show.

But when Jeopardy! called him up to participate once again in the reimagined “Champions Wildcard” season, the doctor said it was hard, but at first, he had to turn down the opportunity.

“I didn’t want to cross any picket lines,” Rozycki said. “But, they called up again after the strike ended and I said ‘Oh yeah!'”

After it was confirmed, Rozycki said he only had around three weeks to prepare before he went on to play. However, after realizing his previous technique of studying an array of flashcards didn’t make much of an impact on his overall readiness, Rozycki said there was one new technique he practiced to give him an edge over his competition.

“The one thing you can practice a little bit is buzzer technique,” he explained. “There’s a sort of a slight pause… but not too much of a pause! You can practice that a little bit.”

Dr. Henry Rozycki, a Jeopardy participant who took home the gold twice in February 2022, and returned to the game show again for the Champions Wildcard season in November 2023.

Dr. Henry Rozycki, a Jeopardy participant who took home the gold twice in February 2022, and returned to the game show again for the Champions Wildcard season in November 2023.

Since his first time playing on the show was during COVID, due to health regulations, Rozycki said there was no live audience during the filming. But this time, the experience was completely different, and his wife Mary was able to cheer him on in the audience alongside other contestants’ friends and family.

Rozycki never expected to be back on Jeopardy! after his chances in 2022, but said this time “It was more fun because it was like a gift, an unexpected gift.”

“It was a blast, mostly because of the other contestants,” he said. “Meeting up with so many people like you, it’s kinda like meeting your family.”

Rozycki has worked at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU for 35 years, and says his favorite part about his job has been, “watching and helping it grow into something Richmond can really be proud of.”

He and his wife Mary plan to watch the Nov. 15 episode with a small gathering of family at their home. The episode airs at 7:30 p.m. on ABC 8News.