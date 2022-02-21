VCU doctor wins Jeopardy!

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond doctor featured on Jeopardy!, won Monday night’s game.

Henry Rozycki, a vice-chair of research and a neonatologist with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, won with a score of $20,101. Rozycki had the highest overall percentage of questions answered correctly, coming in at 88%.

Carter Lockwood from Columbia South Carolina came in second with a score of $12,601. Lynde Smith from Louisville, Kentucky, came in third.

Rozycki said he had study sessions to get ready for his time on the game.

Previous Coverage: Richmond doctor to appear on Jeopardy! Monday night

“I started watching old shows, reviewing questions from previous Jeopardies and boning up on common categories where I’m not quite as strong,” he said. “Obscure Shakespeare plays, all the vice presidents, things like that.”