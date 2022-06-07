RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VELVEETA, a popular Kraft Heinz cheese brand, unveiled a new cheese-scented nail polish.

The company announced the launch of its first-ever nail polish collection in partnership with Nails.INC — the VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish.

The cheesy polish was released as a collaboration to further the brand’s latest creative platform, “La Dolce Velveeta,” to encourage people to ‘step out’ in a confident, unapologetic way.

“Created for pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives, the new limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish is made so you can live your life pinkies out, wherever you are and whenever you want,” a release by the initiative stated.





The nail polish comes in a red and yellow duo for $15.

“VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Our VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living “La Dolce Velveeta” by living pinkies out.”

For more information visit Velveeta on Instagram or go to Nailsinc.com.