WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two popular Virginia amusement parks, Busch Gardens and Water Country USA have released information on a joint in-person job fair this month.

Per the release, Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are looking to fill roles in lifeguards, guest arrival, food and beverage, merchandise, operations and more.

All job fair attendees will receive a free single-day ticket.

Positions pay up to $14 per hour, with up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses.

Interested in the job? Applicants can apply and interview Saturday, March 12 during an in-person job fair, at the Busch Gardens Human Resources Training Center, 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard Williamsburg, VA 23185.