Virginia electric school bus initiative gets Jeopardy! shoutout

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Dominion Energy funded electric school bus project got a shoutout on Jeopardy! this week.

Host, Alex Trebek asked contestants about “a traditionally yellow large vehicle” that is going green with “orders like 50 electric ones from Daimler by the state of Virginia.”

After one failed attempt, a contestant correctly guessed “what are school buses?”

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy shared a video of the Jeopardy! scene on Twitter,

Dominion Energy plans to bring 50 electric school buses to 16 different cities and counties in Virginia. Richmond, Chesterfield, Louisa and Powhatan are all expected to get the new buses. The busses will be made by Thomas Built Buses Inc.

LATEST HEADLINES: