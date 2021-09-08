Virginia Environmental Film Contest open to kids and teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Virginia Environmental Film Festival has announced it has created prizes for youth contest entries.

The 2022 Virginia Environmental Film Contest accepts submissions of films based on environmental topics related to Virginia. It is open to cinematography of all formats, genres and lengths.

“We think the film contest is important as a way to connect with not just our local natural environment, but also with our Virginia Film community,” said Scott Burger, a founding organizer of the festival.

Here are the prizes people can win:

$1,000 First Place

$500 Second Place

$100 Best Teen Submission (13-18)

$100 Best Youth Submission (12 and under)

$100 Best “Environmental Call to Action”

In addition to the cash prizes, winning movies will be shown at the Richmond Virginia Environmental Film Festival in February.

The announcement said a juried panel will judge the movies and announce the winners in January 2022.

Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 15, through Film Freeway. You can find more details about the contents, rules and deadlines online here.