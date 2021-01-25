Virginia native Trey Songz arrested at Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WRIC) — Trey Songz was arrested at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday after refusing to wear a mask and not complying with security’s efforts to remove him from the stadium, according to TMZ.

TMZ says that when security began having issues with Songz they called in the police. Songz and a police officer then got in altercation which included Songz punching the officer and putting him in a headlock. However, fans nearby told TMZ that the officer was out of line and people were calling for the officer to stop.

He was arressted for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. He was released from custody on Monday morning.