Virginia Opera cancels mainstage productions for 2020-21 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Opera has canceled all scheduled productions for its 2020-21 season. This includes shows scheduled in Richmond.
The opera has decided that it is unsafe for them to produce shows in their theaters before a vaccination is in widespread use.
Opera fans with season tickets will be offered refunds or an early renewal for next season. They can also convert the money spent into a donation. On their website they ask that people consider donating to their 2020-2021 Annual Fund Campaign. A donor is matching all donations to the Virginia Opera up to $100,000.
The Virginia Opera will continue to offer digital content including a holiday concert and master classes to their donors and subscribers.
