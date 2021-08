RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Repertory Theatre is requiring people to either prove they are vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend their summer show.

Anyone with tickets to Ella and Her Fella Frank will need to bring proof of vaccination or get a COVID test and results within 48 hours of attending the show.

Proof of vaccination can be shown either by using a vaccination card or a photo of the card on a phone.