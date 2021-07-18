Virginians can virtually audition for American Idol in August

Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians have less than a month left to prepare for this year’s round of American Idol Auditions.

People are able to audition virtually from all around the country starting on Aug. 6.

The auditions will involve face-to-face interactions with a producer who will provide feedback to the singer.

Virginians can participate in an “Idol Across America” on Aug. 13. Washington, D.C. residents can audition on Sept. 8.

To register for an audition, singers must fill out forms online. After the form is complete, there will be an option for people to reserve their live audition time slot.