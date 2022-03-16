RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) announced that longtime patrons James W. and Frances G. McGlothlin have donated nearly $60 million, including 15 paintings.

Among the 15 paintings is Norman Rockwell’s The Collector (1971), the first of the artist’s works to enter into the VMFA collection.

“We are profoundly grateful to the McGlothlin family for this transformative gift of American art,” said Alex Nyerges, the VMFA’s Director and CEO. “The 15 paintings will join the 75 works the McGlothlins previously donated to the museum and will enhance the VMFA’s already impressive collection of more than 2,000 works of American art.”

The donation will be utilized in the current VMFA expansion campaign, which includes the building of a new wing, the James W. and Frances G. McGlothlin Wing II, the second major wing to be named after the couple. This gift is the largest private donation made towards this expansion campaign.

Announced in June 2021, the $190 million expansion project is expected to be completed by Spring 2026. The new wing will include new galleries for exhibiting American, African and 21st Century art, along with a 500 person special event space. The new wing will total 170,000 square feet and is being designed by the architectural firm SmithGroup.

“The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has become one of this country’s premier art institutions — with one of the strongest American art collections in the U.S.,” said Jim McGlothlin. “We feel it is important that we share these incredible works of art from our collection with people from our home state of Virginia. Donating them to VMFA ensures that they will be enjoyed by visitors to the museum for generations to come.”

This most recent gift from the McGlothlins comes after over 16 years of patronage. In 2005, they allowed their collection of 19th and 20th Century American paintings, sculpture and works on paper, one of the largest private collections in the country, to be exhibited. They donated $30 million for the 2010 museum expansion project, which provided for the first McGlothlin Wing, a 165,000 square foot space. Since then they have continually donated, both monetarily and with works of art.

The result of this continued patronage, which also includes a 2010 donation of 73 works of art, worth $300 million, will be the doubling in size of the VMFA American galleries.