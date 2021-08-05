VUU airs stream of Kanye West album release

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Kanye West’s new album Donda was lived streamed at Virginia Union University on Thursday evening. West’s late mother, Dr. Dona West, was the namesake for the album and a graduate of VUU.

His album debuted in concert for the first time on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

VUU students, faculty and staff got to watch a live stream of it on campus. 8News caught up with Miss VUU Ebone Giles before the event.

“We are very excited. The students I’ve talked with on campus are very excited to come and watch and listen to the music as well,” Gile said. “They’re excited they chose to bring his work to the amazing Virginia Union University. All the history here at VUU, this is a very historic university and I’m proud to say I attend this university as well.”

West’s mother graduated from VUU in 1971 with a degree in English.

The concert was livestreamed at several other viewing parties across the country.