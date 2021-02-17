Walking Dead looking for background actors in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ever dream of being on T.V.? Well now is your chance.

Kendall Cooper Casting announced on Wednesday that it is accepting extra submissions for AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” which will be filming in Richmond and the surrounding areas from February through June.

The announcement said production is looking for people of all ethnicities, ages, genders and sizes to play various extra roles. However, they added they are especially seeking people with military and/or law enforcement experience. The agency added it is seeking SAG and non-unit talent.

There will be mandatory COVID-19 testing during production, and it will also be required before any in-person work. During work PPE/Masks, social distancing and other protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of all cast and crew.

Extra work, like fittings and testing will be paid. However, no travel or housing will be provided.

Applications will require current photos of yourself which clearly show your hair, facial hair and build. They request no sunglasses or hats in the photos. Applicants should also indicate whether they are local to the Richmond area or not.

You can submit your application and find more information online here.