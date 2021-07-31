Wanda Sykes is from Virginia, but these other actresses born in VA may surprise you

(STACKER) – Not every celebrity is born in Los Angeles. Plenty of big-shot stars who live it up in the Hollywood hills found their starts in small towns with humble beginnings – including in a state as far from the west coast as Virginia.
Casey Wilson
- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/24/1980)
- Known for:
- Noelle Hawthorne in “Gone Girl” (2014)
- Kristen in “Killers” (2010)
Collette Wolfe
- Born: King George, Virginia (4/4/1980)
- Known for:
- Ms. Hanley in “Interstellar” (2014)
- Sandra Freehauf in “Young Adult” (2011)
- Kelly in “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)
Constance Wu
- Born: Richmond, Virginia (3/22/1982)
- Known for:
- Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018)
- Destiny in “Hustlers” (2019)
- Jessica Huang in “Fresh Off the Boat” (2015-2020)
Diane Neal
- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (11/17/1975)
- Known for:
- Peggy Sue Thomas in “Circle of Deception” (2021)
- Casey Novak in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2001-2012)
- CGIS Agent Abigail Borin in “NCIS: New Orleans” (2015)
Erin Cahill
- Born: Stafford, Virginia (1/4/1980)
- Known for:
- Isobel Chase in “Cut to the Chase” (2016)
- Jennifer ‘Jen’ Scotts in “Power Rangers Time Force” (2001)
- Rebecca Chambers in “Resident Evil: Vendetta” (2017)
Hilarie Burton
- Born: Sterling, Virginia (7/1/1982)
- Known for:
- Peyton Sawyer in “One Tree Hill” (2003-2009)
- Deborah Owens in “The Secret Life of Bees” (2008)
- Karen Palmer in “Lethal Weapon” (2016-2017)
Jayma Mays
- Born: Grundy, Virginia (7/16/1979)
- Known for:
- Lucy in “Epic Movie” (2007)
- Cynthia in “Red Eye” (2005)
- Dana Sibota in “American Made” (2017)
Jen Lilley
- Born: Roanoke, Virginia (8/4/1984)
- Known for:
- Theresa Donovan in ” Days of Our Lives” (2013-2018)
- Onlooker in ” The Artist” (2011)
- Molly Hoffman in ” Mingle All the Way” (2018)
Mackenzie Phillips
- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (11/10/1959)
- Known for:
- Carol in ” American Graffiti” (1973)
- Julie Cooper in ” One Day at a Time” (1975-1983)
- Molly Phillips in ” So Weird” (1999-2001)
Rhea Seehorn
- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (5/12/1972)
- Known for:
- Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” (2015-2022)
- Michelle York in “Veep” (2019)
- Martha in “The Twilight Zone” (2019)
Scottie Thompson
- Born: Richmond, Virginia (11/9/1981)
- Known for:
- Vivian Rutledge in “12 Monkeys” (2016-2018)
- Claire in “Crown Vic” (2019)
- Dr. Jeanne Benoit in “NCIS” (2006-2016)
Shirley MacLaine
- Born: Richmond, Virginia (4/24/1934)
- Known for:
- Aurora Greenway in “Terms of Endearment” (1983)
- Fran Kubelik in “The Apartment” (1960)
- Ouiser Boudreaux in “Steel Magnolias” (1989)
Taryn Manning
- Born: Falls Church, Virginia (11/6/1978)
- Known for:
- Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett in “Orange Is the New Black” (2013-2019)
- Nola in “Hustle & Flow” (2005)
- Ellen Martin in “A Lot Like Love” (2005)
Wanda Sykes
- Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (3/7/1964)
- Known for:
- Ruby in ” Monster-in-Law” (2005)
- Granny in ” Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2012)
- Dr. Karl in ” Bad Moms” (2016)
METHODOLOGY
These actresses were pulled from IMDb’s most popular actors and actresses list. The images are taken from Getty Images.