Wanda Sykes is from Virginia, but these other actresses born in VA may surprise you

(STACKER) – Not every celebrity is born in Los Angeles. Plenty of big-shot stars who live it up in the Hollywood hills found their starts in small towns with humble beginnings – including in a state as far from the west coast as Virginia.

Keep reading to see what familiar actresses came from the commonwealth.

Getty Images

Casey Wilson

Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/24/1980)

Known for: Noelle Hawthorne in “Gone Girl” (2014) Kristen in “Killers” (2010)



Getty Images

Collette Wolfe

Born: King George, Virginia (4/4/1980)

Known for: Ms. Hanley in “Interstellar” (2014) Sandra Freehauf in “Young Adult” (2011) Kelly in “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)



Getty Images

Constance Wu

Born: Richmond, Virginia (3/22/1982)

Known for: Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) Destiny in “Hustlers” (2019) Jessica Huang in “Fresh Off the Boat” (2015-2020)



Getty Images

Diane Neal

Born: Alexandria, Virginia (11/17/1975)

Known for: Peggy Sue Thomas in “Circle of Deception” (2021) Casey Novak in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2001-2012) CGIS Agent Abigail Borin in “NCIS: New Orleans” (2015)



Getty Images

Erin Cahill

Born: Stafford, Virginia (1/4/1980)

Known for: Isobel Chase in “Cut to the Chase” (2016) Jennifer ‘Jen’ Scotts in “Power Rangers Time Force” (2001) Rebecca Chambers in “Resident Evil: Vendetta” (2017)



OMDb

Hilarie Burton

Born: Sterling, Virginia (7/1/1982)

Known for: Peyton Sawyer in “One Tree Hill” (2003-2009) Deborah Owens in “The Secret Life of Bees” (2008) Karen Palmer in “Lethal Weapon” (2016-2017)



Getty Images

Jayma Mays

Born: Grundy, Virginia (7/16/1979)

Known for: Lucy in “Epic Movie” (2007) Cynthia in “Red Eye” (2005) Dana Sibota in “American Made” (2017)



Getty Images

Jen Lilley

Born: Roanoke, Virginia (8/4/1984)

Known for: Theresa Donovan in ” Days of Our Lives” (2013-2018) Onlooker in ” The Artist” (2011) Molly Hoffman in ” Mingle All the Way” (2018)



Getty Images

Mackenzie Phillips

Born: Alexandria, Virginia (11/10/1959)

Known for: Carol in ” American Graffiti” (1973) Julie Cooper in ” One Day at a Time” (1975-1983) Molly Phillips in ” So Weird” (1999-2001)



Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

Born: Norfolk, Virginia (5/12/1972)

Known for: Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” (2015-2022) Michelle York in “Veep” (2019) Martha in “The Twilight Zone” (2019)



Getty Images

Scottie Thompson

Born: Richmond, Virginia (11/9/1981)

Known for: Vivian Rutledge in “12 Monkeys” (2016-2018) Claire in “Crown Vic” (2019) Dr. Jeanne Benoit in “NCIS” (2006-2016)



Getty Images

Shirley MacLaine

Born: Richmond, Virginia (4/24/1934)

Known for: Aurora Greenway in “Terms of Endearment” (1983) Fran Kubelik in “The Apartment” (1960) Ouiser Boudreaux in “Steel Magnolias” (1989)



Getty Images

Taryn Manning

Born: Falls Church, Virginia (11/6/1978)

Known for: Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett in “Orange Is the New Black” (2013-2019) Nola in “Hustle & Flow” (2005) Ellen Martin in “A Lot Like Love” (2005)



Getty Images

Wanda Sykes

Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (3/7/1964)

Known for: Ruby in ” Monster-in-Law” (2005) Granny in ” Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2012) Dr. Karl in ” Bad Moms” (2016)



METHODOLOGY

These actresses were pulled from IMDb’s most popular actors and actresses list. The images are taken from Getty Images.