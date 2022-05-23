RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Regal Cinemas will begin its 2022 Regal Summer Movie Express, offering showings of select family-friendly movies for $2, in early June.

Summer Movie Express tickets are just $2 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and will feature movies everyone in the family can enjoy.

Select theaters will begin offering the discounted tickets as early as June 7, and will continue the program over the course of several weeks, until as late as August 31. Movies like Despicable Me, Space Jam, Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Trolls are just a few of the shows offered.

For a complete list of dates and movies offered click here to find a participating theater near you.