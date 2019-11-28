WATCH: 8News interviews hosts of ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’

As the temperature is cooling down, the holiday season is warming up with “The Great Christmas Light Fight” TV show on ABC.

8News Anchor Katie Dupree was able to sit down with hosts of the show, Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak, to talk about what we can expect in the show’s seventh season.

In each one-hour episode, four families with dazzling household displays will compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy. Viewers will be treated to light shows so massive, they extend well beyond household frames, the show says.

A family right here in Central Virginia will be competing on the show. The Hudgins family hopes their Christmas light display on Little Sorrel Drive in Mechanicsville will take home the grand prize.

New episodes will air Monday, December 9, and Monday, December 16 on ABC-8.