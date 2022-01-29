WATCH LIST: The 50 best ‘Twilight Zone’ episodes of all time

(STACKER) — Iconic television show “The Twilight Zone” originally ran from 1959 to 1964 and dealt with subjects like war, prejudice and morality that were often too taboo for most media at the time. But by blending fantasy, thriller and science fiction, many of the themes and lessons from the memorable (and prescient) storylines still resonate today.

Although the show received mixed reviews from critics and audiences when it aired, the science fiction thriller is considered a timeless classic and was arguably the blueprint for many beloved mystery and sci-fi shows.

Fans have a sweet spot for the original 156 episodes that started it all and this list ranks the top 50 original episodes of The Twilight Zone, as rated by viewers on IMDB. Get some popcorn and watch with caution, an open mind and love for early sci-fi shows.

THE LIST

#50. The Little People

– IMDb score: 8.1

– Air date: March 30, 1962

– Season 3, episode 28

When two astronauts crash on a planet with tiny people, one of them becomes recognized as a god. He decides to stay when the other is ready to leave in their repaired spaceship. Then two aliens bigger than him land on the planet, and he learns his place in the universe’s pecking order.

Some of the props in this episode were used in “Forbidden Planet.”

#49. The Hunt

– IMDb score: 8.1

– Air date: Jan. 26, 1962

– Season 3, episode 19

A man who lives in a backwoods country house with his wife takes his dog racoon hunting. The two fall into a pond and drown. When he gets to a fancy gate on the road to eternity, he finds out he can’t go inside with his dog and decides that he’d rather keep walking than go to heaven without his canine companion. He then realizes that wasn’t the gate to heaven after all.

Earl Hamner Jr., who created “The Waltons,” wrote this episode.

#48. A Game of Pool

– IMDb score: 8.1

– Air date: Oct. 13, 1961

– Season 3, episode 5

A frustrated pool shark curses the name of a dead billiards player who was supposedly better than him. The dead man then shows up for one last game of pool. When the living pool player wins, he finds out that he will be obligated to show up from the afterlife to play people who challenge him.

In an alternate version of the episode’s ending that was filmed decades later, the dead man wins the game.

#47. The Odyssey of Flight 33

– IMDb score: 8.1

– Air date: Feb. 24, 1961

– Season 2, episode 18

A plane catches a mysterious tailwind that tosses them back in time to the age of dinosaurs. After realizing what happened, the pilot tries to find the tailwind again. They end up a few decades earlier than they intended.

Rod Serling reportedly achieved realistic technical pilot-speak thanks to his aviation-reporter brother.

#46. The Night of the Meek

– IMDb score: 8.1

– Air date: Dec. 23, 1960

– Season 2, episode 11

An alcoholic Santa Claus gets fired from his job at a department store. He finds a magical bag out of which he can pull gifts, and goes around town helping people. A police officer and his former boss try to lock him up for what they presume to be stolen goods, but they find out the bag is real. Reindeer and sleigh wait for the new official Santa at the end of the episode.

John Fiedler, who plays the store manager who fires Santa, was also the voice actor for Piglet in many “Winnie the Pooh” movies.

#45. The Last Flight

– IMDb score: 8.1

– Air date: Feb. 5, 1960

– Season 1, episode 18

A pilot flees a World War I dogfight, time travels 42 years into the future, and lands at a U.S. military base in France. He learns that the friend he believed dead when the pilot abandoned him in the battle is on his way to visit the base. He realizes that someone else must have saved his friend that day..

Parts of this episode were filmed at Norton Air Force Base, which is now the San Bernardino International Airport.

#44. Mirror Image

– IMDb score: 8.1

– Air date: Feb. 26, 1960

– Season 1, episode 21

A woman at a bus station has a couple of weird encounters with workers who claim that they just saw her moments ago. She then sees an evil twin version of herself. A man to whom she tells the story calls to police to have her committed, but then he too sees an alternate version of himself.

Vera Miles, who starred in Hitchcock’s “Psycho” as Lila Crane, plays the heroine in this episode.

#43. What You Need

– IMDb score: 8.1

– Air date: Dec. 25, 1959

– Season 1, episode 12

A peddler is able to predict what people will need in the near future even if they have no idea why. A crook plans to take advantage of this talent. The peddler gives him a pair of slippery shoes—as a result of which, the thief gets hit by a car.

The original story reportedly had a fortune-telling machine instead of a peddler.

#42. Where Is Everybody?

– IMDb score: 8.1

– Air date: Oct. 2, 1959

– Season 1, episode 1

A man who cannot remember who he is walks around a small town and finds it strangely devoid of human life, although vestiges, such as coffee on the stove, remain. It turns out the man is an astronaut in training. He’s training for space travel in an isolation chamber and the lonely scenes are his hallucinations.

The town square set was later used in the “Back to the Future” films.

#41. The New Exhibit

– IMDb score: 8.2

– Air date: April 4, 1963

– Season 4, episode 13

A man who works at a wax museum brings home five of the figures when a company buys the museum and plans to tear it down. Those five figures happen to be a collection of murderers that he’s fascinated with. Taking care of the five figures takes all of his money, and his wife and boss end up victims as well.

Though the script for this episode is credited to Charles Beaumont, it was ghost-written by Jerry Sohl.

#40. A Penny for Your Thoughts

– IMDb score: 8.2

– Air date: Feb. 3, 1961

– Season 2, episode 16

A banker buys a newspaper. When he tosses a coin into the newspaper box to pay for it, the coin lands on its edge, and the banker is suddenly equipped with powers to hear people’s thoughts. He nearly gets himself fired because of his new-found gift but ends up with a promotion—and a new girlfriend.

Dick York plays the banker.

Cliff Robertson, starring in the role of a ventriloquist, chats with Bethelynn Grey, center, and Sandra Warner on April 19, 1962, during a rehearsal of “The Dummy,” an episode in “The Twilight Zone” series. (AP Photo)

#39. A World of His Own

– IMDb score: 8.2

– Air date: July 1, 1960

– Season 1, episode 36

A writer can create people in the real world when he speaks into his dictation device. His wife takes issue when she catches him with a mistress he made up. She finds out the hard way that he made her up as well.

Keenan Wynn, son of “The Twilight Zone” star Ed Wynn, plays the writer.

#38. Printer’s Devil

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: Feb. 28, 1963

– Season 4, episode 9

The head of a failing newspaper makes a deal with the devil. He’s given a linotype machine with the power to make whatever it writes come true. The printer is able to use the machine to save himself from the devil.

The script is based on a short story by Charles Beaumont called, “The Devil, You Say?”

#37. Night Call

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: Feb. 7, 1964

– Season 5, episode 19

A bedridden old woman begins receiving mysterious phone calls, upon which she hears first static, then, slowly, an emerging voice. When she calls the phone company, she learns that there is a downed phone line going into the cemetery, and she realizes the voice on the other end is her dead fiance. She yells at the voice to leave her alone, and he tells her he’s going to follow her orders.

This episode’s intended air date, Nov. 22, 1963, had to change because of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

#36. Stopover in a Quiet Town

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: April 24, 1964

– Season 5, episode 30

When a couple wakes up after a night of drinking, they find themselves in a fake world. The phone lies don’t work, and even the squirrels are stuffed. They find out that while they were driving home, aliens abducted them and gave them to a child as pets.

The bulletin board at the church advertises for Rev. Kogh Gleason. F. Keogh Gleason was a set decorator who worked on the show.

#35. The Changing of the Guard

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: June 1, 1962

– Season 3, episode 37

A professor finds out that his contract won’t be renewed and begins to think that his life’s work was worthless. He considers committing suicide, but ghosts of his past students come to visit him and help him realize how important he was to them.

The professor reads a Horace Mann book that was the motto for writer Rod Serling’s alma mater.

#34. Number 12 Looks Just Like You

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: Jan. 24, 1964

– Season 5, episode 17

In a world where people undergo surgery to look like one of a select series of faces when they reach adulthood, one woman resists letting go of her individual identity. Her father committed suicide after going through the process. The officials tell her that she doesn’t have to do it, but slowly take away her options.

All of the characters are named after movie stars.

Rod Serling, left, holds the Emmy he won for Best Teleplay Writing – one hour or more, and Albert Heschong for Best Art Direction, one hour or more, March 16, 1957. Both worked on the television show “The Twilight Zone.” (AP Photo)

#33. Little Girl Lost

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: March 16, 1962

– Season 3, episode 26

Parents wake up to their daughter’s screams in the middle of the night. They go to her room to discover that she’s not there, but can still hear her cries. With the help of a friend, they determine that she’s disappeared into a portal to another dimension.

Sarah Marshall of “The Long Hot Summer” plays the mother.

#32. Deaths-Head Revisited

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: Nov. 10, 1961

– Season 3, episode 9

A former German SS captain returns to the site of a concentration camp where he tortured prisoners. While the Nazi reminisces over the power he once yielded, a ghost of a man he killed appears to put him on trial. The man is sentenced to a life of madness.

The title refers to an SS symbol of a skull and crossbones.

#31. A Hundred Yards Over the Rim

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: April 7, 1961

– Season 2, episode 23

A pioneer walks away from the trail of wagons to look for water for his son, who has a bad fever. He ends up time-traveling to the 1960s, and learns who his son will become in the future. He finds out penicillin might be the cure he needs and runs back to the past with pills in hand.

Cliff Robertson, who played Uncle Ben in the 2002 film version of “Spiderman,” stars as the father.

#30. Long Live Walter Jameson

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: March 18, 1960

– Season 1, episode 24

A history professor is in the process of wooing his colleague’s daughter. It turns out the professor has been alive without aging for thousands of years, and his fiance’s father objects to the marriage, knowing that the man who can live forever will eventually drop her for someone younger. The professor apparently still has some traces of mortality left, though: when an angry ex shoots him, he finally finds out what death is like.

Kevin McCarthy from “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” plays the professor.

#29. People Are Alike All Over

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: March 25, 1960

– Season 1, episode 25

Astronauts crash on a mission to Mars, and one survives. He eventually meets Martians, who seem quite human-like and offer to build him a house. He realizes too late that they’ve made a zoo habitat for him to live in while Martians gawk at him.

The script is based on a short story by novelist Paul Fairman.

#28. Third from the Sun

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: Jan. 8, 1960

– Season 1, episode 14

In a classic Cold War commentary storyline, this episode focuses on a nuclear scientist who knows that impending war means the planet is about to end. He and his friend plan an escape for their families to another planet that he’s found and believes will sustain life. That place turns out to be Earth.

The background noises from the final scene were reportedly also used in “Star Trek.” It’s a perennial favorite on top “Twilight Zone” episode lists.

#27. The Lonely

– IMDb score: 8.3

– Air date: Nov. 13, 1959

– Season 1, episode 7

This episode centers on a convict spending his sentence isolated on an asteroid. All that he has to look forward to is when a supply ship comes to drop off what he needs to survive. He receives a special package with a female robot inside and develops a close relationship with her, but when he gets pardoned, he finds out there isn’t room to bring her back on the spaceship.

This episode was filmed on location in Death Valley.

#26. On Thursday We Leave for Home

– IMDb score: 8.4

– Air date: May 2, 1963

– Season 4, episode 16

The first human colony in space is waiting, after 30 years away, to be taken back to Earth. The colony’s leader begins to realize that he won’t matter anymore once they get back home, so he decides to stay when the rest of the colony leaves.

Buzz Kulik, the man behind the 1971 made-for-tv movie “Brian’s Song” and “Playhouse 90,” directs this episode.

Actor Burgess Meredith performs in the television show “The Twilight Zone.” (Photo Courtesy of Sci Fi Channel/Getty Images)

#25. The Howling Man

– IMDb score: 8.4

– Air date: Nov. 4, 1960

– Season 2, episode 5

A man hiking in Europe takes shelter in an abbey during a rainstorm. The traveler discovers that the monks there have imprisoned a man who can’t stop howling, and one of the monks tells him that the man they’ve captured is the devil himself. The traveler, unsure who to believe, releases the howling man, and lives to regret it.

John Carradine, who voiced the Great Owl in “The Secret of NIMH,” plays the lead monk.

#24. The Invaders

– IMDb score: 8.4

– Air date: Jan. 27, 1961

– Season 2, episode 15

A woman cooking stew discovers that two little aliens have landed a flying saucer on her roof. She ends up in a fierce battle with them. It turns out that the aliens are actually from Earth and were sent to explore a planet of giants.

Agnes Moorehead, who plays Endora on “Bewitched,” stars in this episode.

#23. The Hitch-Hiker

– IMDb score: 8.4

– Air date: Jan. 22, 1960

– Season 1, episode 16

A woman driving across the country starts to see a hitchhiker after she blows out a tire. A mechanic fixes it for her easy enough, and she’s back on the road, but she keeps seeing the same hitchhiker no matter how far she drives. She gets more and more freaked out—understandably so, because the man on the side of the road turns out to be Death.

The script was adapted from a radio play by Lucille Fletcher.

#22. Walking Distance

– IMDb score: 8.4

– Air date: Oct. 30, 1959

– Season 1, episode 5

An ad executive leaves New York on a spontaneous road trip to slow down a little. When he stops to have his car serviced, he realizes that he’s an easy walk from his childhood hometown. When he gets there, he sees his parents with his 11-year-old self, which gets confusing for everyone. His dad convinces him that he has to go back to the present.

The park in the episode was reportedly inspired by a park in the hometown of creator and writer Rod Serling.

#21. Shadow Play

– IMDb score: 8.5

– Air date: May 5, 1961

– Season 2, episode 26

A man gets a death sentence for murder. He tells everyone that he doesn’t want to die again because he keeps having the same nightmare that he is electrocuted. He warns them that if they kill him, they, too, will cease to exist.

Dennis Weaver of “McCloud” stars as the doomed man.

#20. Nothing in the Dark

– IMDb score: 8.5

– Air date: Jan. 5, 1962

– Season 3, episode 16

An old woman who is so afraid of death that she won’t open her door is forced to confront her fears when a policeman is shot on her stoop. She brings him inside, where they have a long, frank conversation about the unknown. When a contractor tells her that her building will be demolished the next day, the policeman helps her move on to the next part of her life’s journey.

Robert Redford plays the policeman.

#19. Nick of Time

– IMDb score: 8.5

– Air date: Nov. 18, 1960

– Season 2, episode 7

A couple on honeymoon is waiting in a diner while their car is in the shop. They find a fortune-telling machine, and the man gets drawn in as the things it predicts begin to come true. After his new wife gives him a good talking to, she’s able to drag him away from it.

William Shatner stars in this episode.

#18. The After Hours

– IMDb score: 8.5

– Air date: Jun. 10, 1960

– Season 1, episode 34

A woman goes to a department store to buy a gold thimble for her mother. An elevator operator sends her to the ninth floor, where she buys a thimble, only to realize on her way out that it’s scratched. When she talks to the sales associates, she learns there is no ninth floor, and on her quest to find the person who helped her with the thimble, she learns who, or what, she really is.

This is one of three episodes with an eye rather than a spiral at the beginning.

#17. An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge

– IMDb score: 8.6

– Air date: Feb. 28, 1964

– Season 5, episode 22

During the Civil War, Union troops are scheduled to hang a Southerner at Owl Creek Bridge. The rope breaks, and he falls into the water. He does his best to elude the soldiers chasing after him as he makes his way home to his wife, but his neck snaps, ending the fantasy.

The script is based on a story by the American poet and humor writer Ambrose Bierce.

#16. The Silence

– IMDb score: 8.6

– Air date: April 28, 1961

– Season 2, episode 25

At a men’s club, one member can’t stop talking. Another member challenges the first to a bet: if he can stay silent for a whole year, in a room at the club specially rigged to know if he cheats, then he wins $500,000. When he succeeds, the other man confesses that he doesn’t have the money to pay the prize, and the once-loquacious club member reveals that he’s destroyed the nerves in his vocal cords.

Liam Sullivan, who was also Graham in “That Darn Cat,” plays the talkative club member.

Sybil Goldenberg, former classmate of the late Rod Serling, poses with period photographs of the creator of the “The Twilight Zone” and reels of his movies and TV shows, at her theatrical make up store in Binghamton, N.Y., where Serling grew up, July 31, 1989. (AP Photo/Mike Okoniewski)

#15. The Midnight Sun

– IMDb score: 8.6

– Air date: Nov. 17, 1961

– Season 3, episode 10

Earth has been knocked out of orbit and is moving closer and closer to the sun. People are trying to escape the heat, which is so intense that paintings are melting, and two neighbors do their best to survive as everyone else flees their building. When one of the neighbors wakes up, she realizes that she’s had a fever the whole time and learns that the world is actually moving away from the sun and getting colder.

Jason Wingreen, who later appeared in “Airplane!”plays a neighbor in this episode.

#14. And When the Sky Was Opened

– IMDb score: 8.6

– Air date: Dec. 11, 1959

– Season 1, episode 11

Three astronauts go into space and crash into the desert. As they recover from the ordeal, one in the hospital and the other two in a bar, they start to disappear. Everyone around them forgets they ever existed.

Jim Hutton from “The Green Berets” stars in this one.

#13. The Masks

– IMDb score: 8.7

– Air date: March 20, 1964

– Season 5, episode 25

A dying rich man knows that all his heirs want his is money. He tells them that if they want to be left in the inheritance, they have to wear masks to his Mardi Gras party. The masks make their faces change to match their biggest flaws.

Ida Lupino, who directed this episode, is the only female director “Twilight Zone” in the show’s original run.

#12. The Shelter

– IMDb score: 8.7

– Air date: Sept. 29, 1961

– Season 3, episode 3

In the middle of a dinner party, a group of suburbanites finds out that they’re about to get nuked. One man has built a bomb shelter for his family, and he won’t let anyone else inside. They find out that it was a false alarm; but not in time to save their friendships.

Jack Albertson, who played Grandpa Joe in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” is one of the shut-out neighbors.

#11. Five Characters in Search of an Exit

– IMDb score: 8.7

– Air date: Dec. 22, 1961

– Season 3, episode 14

In a fan-favorite episode, a major, a clown, a dancer, a hobo and a bagpiper find themselves trapped together in a cylindrical room. They don’t know how they got there, how long they will be there or even who they are. They try to escape, but fall down every time they hear a loud clang.

The script is based on a short story by Marvin Petal, who was reportedly paid $250.

#10. A Stop at Willoughby

– IMDb score: 8.7

– Air date: May 6, 1960

– Season 1, episode 30

An ad man tired of his life falls asleep on a train and discovers a town called Willoughby. His wife critiques his fantasies, and he decides that life is better there. He steps off a moving train to his death in order to stay in the town he loves.

The train station names used in the show are reportedly from the New Haven Railroad.

#9. Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?

– IMDb score: 8.8

– Air date: May 26, 1961

– Season 2, episode 28

Policemen are investigating a reported flying saucer crash. They find a group of bus passengers stranded at a diner while they wait out a snowstorm. Only trouble is, there are one too many passengers. The cops try to figure out which one is the Martian, while the alien has his own plans for world domination. The episode mentions fellow real-life sci-fi/fantasy writer Ray Bradbury by name as part of the story.

This is the first “Twilight Zone” episode directed by Montgomery Pittman.

#8. The Obsolete Man

– IMDb score: 8.8

– Air date: June 2, 1961

– Season 2, episode 29

In a totalitarian society, a librarian is sentenced to execution because he’s deemed obsolete. The government allows the condemned man to choose how he will die. He requires the state’s Chancellor to be there for a televised showing of his death.

Burgess Meredith, who played Mickey in the “Rocky” films, is the librarian. He returns on the list in “Time Enough At Last” at #4.

#7. Living Doll

– IMDb score: 8.9

– Air date: Nov. 1, 1963

– Season 5, episode 6

When a man’s wife and daughter come home with a new doll, he is immediately off-put by the toy. The doll starts telling him that it hates him and wants to kill him. He tries taking a blowtorch to the doll, but she, and a flight of stairs, get the better of him.

The house set was later used in the “Twilight Zone” episode “Ring-a-Ding Girl.”

#6. It’s a Good Life

– IMDb score: 8.9

– Air date: Nov. 3, 1961

– Season 3, episode 8

In an iconic performance by Billy Mumy, a six-year-old boy reigns terror on his small town with his powers to read minds and get rid of anyone who thinks less-than-good thoughts. The adults slowly lose their patience and are sent “to the cornfield.” Some contemplate trying to kill him, but they don’t succeed. Cloris Leachman plays the boy’s mother.

In 2003, this episode became the only one to get a sequel. It’s widely recognized as one of the best episodes of the series, and was ranked #3 by TIME Magazine, behind “Time Enough At Last” (ranked #4 on our list) and “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street” (#5 on our list).

#5. The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street

– IMDb score: 9

– Air date: March 4, 1960

– Season 1, episode 22

When the lights go out on a tree-lined, suburban street, someone suggests that aliens are attacking. As the weirdness continues, neighbors become suspicious of each other, escalating to mass hysteria. The aliens who do want to control the planet watch from a distance as humans do a perfectly fine job of destroying themselves.

Jack Weston, who played Max Kellerman in the classic film “Dirty Dancing,” is one of the neighbors.

#4. Time Enough at Last

– IMDb score: 9.1

– Air date: Nov. 20, 1959

– Season 1, episode 8

A banker who prefers books to everything else in his life is the sole survivor when a nuclear bomb goes off while he’s in the vault reading. Since his wife and boss never gave him time to read, he’s happy to be left alone with his books. Then his glasses break. The legendary actor Burgess Meredith, plays the banker. It remains a poignant, if ironic, ode to bibliophiles and introverts everywhere.

Series creator and writer Rod Serling said this was one of his favorite episodes.

#3. To Serve Man

– IMDb score: 9.2

– Air date: March 2, 1962

– Season 3, episode 24

Aliens come to Earth and appear to want to make peace. Though people are initially skeptical, they’re impressed by the extraterrestrials’ helpful additions to their lives. Then, when they leave behind a book, people work to decode what it means. It’s a cookbook.

The script is based on a story by sci-fi novelist Damon Knight.

#2. Nightmare at 20,000 Feet

– IMDb score: 9.2

– Air date: Oct. 11, 1963

– Season 5, episode 3

In one of the most famous “Twilight Zone” episodes of all time, William Shatner stars as a man recovering from a nervous breakdown. He sees a monster attacking the plane he’s flying in, but he’s not sure if it’s real. At first, he tries to downplay his concern and asks his wife to make sure the pilot checks on that part of the plane. As he becomes more convinced, he has to choose between making his wife think that he’s still crazy and saving her life.

John Lithgow plays Shatner’s famous role in Spielberg’s film version of Twilight Zone in 1983. The episode has been spoofed and parodied numerous times in popular culture, including on “Saturday Night Live,” in “The Lego Batman Movie,” and on “The Simpsons.”

#1. Eye of the Beholder

– IMDb score: 9.2

– Air date: Nov. 11, 1960

– Season 2, episode 6

Perhaps the most classic episode of the series focuses on a woman recovering from her 11th facial surgery, undergone in order to make herself look pleasing enough to avoid being sent away to a colony of hideous people. When her bandages come off, revealing what would be, in our world, a beautiful woman, the doctor is disappointed. Then, we finally see what everyone else looks like. Serling’s critique of physical beauty and conformism through the story feels even more relevant today.

The legendary makeup artist, William Tuttle, who created the dazzlingly creepy and unexpected looks for this episode, also created the effects for the Morlocks in the 1960 sci-fi film “The Time Machine” as well as a number of other iconic films as the head of makeup at MGM during his storied 40-year career. The music is provided by the iconic composer and frequent Hitchcock collaborator, Bernard Herrmann, who also wrote the theme for the series.