WATCH: Locally filmed movie ‘Harriet’ releases first trailer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The official trailer for the highly-anticipated, Virginia-filmed movie ‘Harriet’ is out!

“Congratulations to the entire remarkable team, especially our talented Virginia crew, actors and businesses that worked on this, and cheers to the magic you all made. We can’t wait,” the Virginia Film Office said.

Crews filming in Petersburg last November struck up excitement among residents. Their hometown transformed into Hollywood overnight with lights, cameras, and tents scattered throughout the city.

Dean McCray, with the Petersburg Preservation Task Force, said the historical buildings are starting to draw more and more people to Petersburg.

“They come down, they look around, they fall in love with it,” McCray said.

Other recent films shot in Petersburg include Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” and “Ithaca” starring Meg Ryan. Now locals are ready to see “Harriet.”

The city is ready to be put on the map for this ground-breaking film.

“We’re looking forward to the after-effects. The after-effects, the economic effects, the tourism, the businesses profiting and of course, the notoriety that Petersburg has, so we bring more people here,” McCray said.

“Harriet” comes out Nov. 1, 2019.