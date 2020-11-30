Watch the Disney Holiday Singalong tonight at ABC 8News

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

“The Disney Holiday Singalong,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest, returns tonight for an evening of merry music and celebrity performances. Guests include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK, Kerry Washington, Disney on Broadway and DCappella.

The one-hour musical event will include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.

8News’ Ultimate Holiday Event List: Things to do in Central Virginia this season

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events