Watch the Disney Holiday Singalong tonight at ABC 8News

“The Disney Holiday Singalong,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest, returns tonight for an evening of merry music and celebrity performances. Guests include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK, Kerry Washington, Disney on Broadway and DCappella.

The one-hour musical event will include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.