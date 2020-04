RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Calling all music lovers! This Saturday The Broadberry is putting on a special festival — ‘Couchella.’

Tune in from your couch starting at 4 p.m. and watch a free digital festival on Facebook.

Here’s a full list of who is performing:

If you would like to be on call for cheering, you can contact The Broadberry’s owner, Lucas Fritz on his Twitter account.